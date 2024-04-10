With just three matches remaining in the season, East Bengal will be pushing for the final playoff spot in the ISL 2023-24 season. They have 24 points from 21 matches. They have better gaol records but need points on the board to advance to the next phase. Their opponent, Punjab FC on the other hand is struggling in the competition so far and has won just one match in the last five matches. The exciting match will start at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the ISL season 10. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel. Online streaming of the match is also available for football fans. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC Notch Crucial Win As Northeast United FC Crash Out Of Playoffs Race.

Punjab FC vs East Bengal Live

⚔️MATCHDAY⚔️ The #Shers will be out at The Den🏟️one last time this season as they will host East Bengal FC tonight 🦁🧡 #PFCEBFC #PunjabDaJosh #PFC pic.twitter.com/JrGu7H9HIS — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) April 10, 2024

