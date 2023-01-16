Arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other in the Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 final. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, final clash in Spanish Super Cup 2022-23, will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 16, 2023 (Monday). The El Clasico clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The final clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 will not be telecasted in India. Fans will also be unable to watch live streaming of this match without an official broadcast partner. However, fans can try to watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs and also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana Final El Clasico

