Bottom-placed Sheffield United will host Chelsea on match day 31 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. The side is 10 points away from the 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. The side can’t afford to drop any further points. Chelsea on the other hand is looking to race to the top six with wins in remaining matches in this season. The exciting match will start at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time. Star Sports has official broadcasting rights to the Premier League in India. Fans can watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Star Sports Select 2 channels. The live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Chelsea match is also available on Disney+ Hotstar App and websites. Brighton 0-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard Score As Arsenal Secure Important Three Points Away From Home

