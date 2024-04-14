After losing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Inter Maimi will be looking to strengthen their position in the league. The side started well in the MLS 2024 season, but an injury to Lionel Messi halted their run in the competition. They will now face Sporting Kansas City next. Inter Miami won the last time they faced Sporting Kansas City. The game will start at 06:00 AM IST on 13th April. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the MLS 2024 season available in India. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami on the Apple+ and FanCode App. Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami

