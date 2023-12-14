In a mouthwatering clash, Union Saint-Gilloise will be taking on Liverpool in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 match on Thursday, December 14. The game will be taking place in Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium, and has a starting time of 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. The important match between Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool match on the SonyLiv app and website. Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: 20-Year-Old Micah Hamilton Scores on Senior Debut for Cityzens in UCL.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Jurgen Klopp's #Liverpool are through as group winners to the next round of the #UEL 🏆⚽ Can Union SG tilt the scales in their favour to guarantee them progression as well? 🤨 Stream #USGLIV on 14th Dec at 11:15 PM - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/H18GFNFD5T — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 14, 2023

