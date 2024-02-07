Lionel Messi and Inter Miami side will play against Japanese club Vissel Kobe as part of their pre-season tour. The side registered their first-ever win in the last 13 games when they defeated Hong Kong XI 4-1 in the last match. With Lionel Messi not featuring in the game, fans are wondering whether Messi will play in the friendly game against Vissel Kobe. The Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly match will kick off at 03:30 PM IST on February 7, 2024, at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Sadly, there will not be a live telecast of the game in India. Fans can enjoy live-streaming of the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami match on AppleTV and the club website. Napkin Signed By Lionel Messi As His First Agreement With FC Barcelona Set to Be Auctioned.

Visel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live

Match Day in Tokyo 👊 5AM ET | 📺 Live on https://t.co/QMeq044BOE pic.twitter.com/jwui2wtsZa — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 7, 2024

