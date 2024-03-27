Wales vs Poland UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales on March 27, 2024 (Wednesday). The match will start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch the live action of Wales vs Poland UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for a live telecast of this match. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live-streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Wales Has a Secret Weapon Going Into Playoff Final Against Robert Lewandowski and Poland.

Wales vs Poland UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier

A 🎟️ to #EURO2024 is up for grabs 🍿 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 or Poland 🇵🇱 - who will it be? 💬 Stream #WALPOL in #EuroQualifiers on 27th Mar at 1:15 AM, LIVE on #SonyLIV & find out! pic.twitter.com/4Svy7qcDP8— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 26, 2024

