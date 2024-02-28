After defeating Chelsea in a close final of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has extended his empathies towards the Blues. “I’m the one who knows what it’s like to lose five or six finals in a row… I can imagine how it was for Chelsea”, said Klopp. “Everybody tells you: by the way, you lost the last five and that’s a new record. It’s not nice and I really felt for them”, Klopp added. Jurgen Klopp as announced a few weeks back will be on his way to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Liverpool’s Injury List Worsens After Ryan Gravenberch Ruled Out for FA Cup 2023–24 Fifth Round Match Against Southampton.

Find Out Here What Klopp Said

✋🏼 Klopp on Chelsea: “I’m the one who knows what it’s like to lose five or six finals in a row… I can imagine how it was for Chelsea”.



“Everybody tells you: by the way, you lost the last five and that’s a new record. It’s not nice and I really felt for them”. pic.twitter.com/HB1zeRZmVD— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)