Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and shared a message as he promoted an app related to his epic fitness. Cristiano in the video said, "Do you wonder how I keep my life in balance with all the challenges I have, well the secret is out." Ronaldo also mentioned how the app brings together things such as fitness, nutrition and mental balance. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr got eliminated from the AFC Champions League 2023-24 following the defeat against Al-Ain. 'We'll Find a Way to Bounce Back' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Inspirational Post After Al-Nassr's Exit From AFC Champions League 2023-24.

Watch Video Here

I want to share with you something special I’ve been working on. @erakulis_app is an all-in-one wellness app that brings together everything I believe in: fitness, nutrition and mental balance.



Achieve the best version of yourself following a balanced lifestyle. Find out more at… pic.twitter.com/eUzDasu9bX— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2024

