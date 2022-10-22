England have a solid start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as they secure dominating victory over Afghanistan in their Super 12 Group 1 match at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Saturday, October 22. After winning the toss and electing to field first, England displayed strong bowling performance as they bowled out Afghanistan to a modest total of 112. None of the Afghanistan batters could get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sam Curran was the star of the attack with a figure of 5-10 in 3.4 overs. England had a shaky start to the chase, but Liam Livingstone steadied the ship in the middle order with a cameo of 21-ball 29 and chased the total down in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

England Start Super 12 Campaign with Solid Win:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)