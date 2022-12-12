Indian national football team coach Igor Stimac, who is currently working as an expert of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in official broadcasters Sports 18 studio accurately predicted all the semifinalists during the group stages. In the video released by Sports 18, the Croatian gaffer was seen predicting Morocco, Croatia, Argentina and France as the final four teams of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He topped the likes of Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo in being astonishingly accurate in his predictions. FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Predictions: Who Among The Final Four Are The Favourites To Win the World Cup Title in Qatar?

Igor Stimac Accurately Predicted FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinalists

My predictions generally never go wrong. As i doesn’t like to guess but think with the combination of mind & heart! IDEMO Hrvatska 💪🏻🇭🇷 @Sports18 @jiostudios @HNS_CFF https://t.co/6jrPgBldE4 pic.twitter.com/qFkRa14Abw — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) December 12, 2022

