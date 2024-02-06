The Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez had to leave the field in the 71st minute during Manchester United's 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford. This marked his fourth appearance after being sidelined for four months due to a recurring foot problem. Concerned teammates at Manchester United came up and surrounded him after he fell and held his knee. Lisandro Martinez is said to be out for at least eight weeks. Martinez after his injury went on to say “I’ll soon be back out there and we will fight together. Always united!”. Angry Fan Kicks Lionel Messi’s Cut-Out, Damages it After Inter Miami Star Didn’t Feature in Football Friendly Match in Hong Kong, Video Goes Viral.

I’ll Soon Be Back

🔴🇦🇷 “I’ll be soon be back out there and we will fight together. Always united!”.



Lisandro Martínez. pic.twitter.com/7BWioCNDeu— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

