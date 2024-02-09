Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly frustrated and reacted angrily after fans chanted Lionel Messi's name during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final. The two Saudi Arabian giants squared off in what eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest with Ronaldo's Al-Nassr going down to Al-Hilal 0-2. Fans at the Kingdom Arena chanted Messi's name repeatedly and Ronaldo, irked by it, appeared to gesture to the fans where he said, "I'm Cristiano, not Messi." The Portugal star returned to action but could not get on the scoresheet for his side in this friendly tournament. The video of Ronaldo's angry gesture towards the fans has gone viral. Viral Video Shows Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbing Al-Hilal Scarf Against His Crotch, Al-Nassr Star Indulges in Indecent Act After Defeat in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final.

Watch Video:

كريستيانو رونالدو : انا هنا .. ليس ميسي. pic.twitter.com/GvgXgla0p5 — Messi World (@M10GOAT) February 8, 2024

