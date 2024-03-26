India were able to gain a draw against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Both the teams showcased a decent display of football wherein, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri secured a goal ahead of halftime in the 37th minute. On the other hand, the hosts also missed a chance in the 48th minute. The match was going smoothly for India but the visitors equalised the match in the 70th minute. The hosts were given a major jolt when Afghanistan went ahead with another goal in the 88th minute. In the end, the Blue Tigers failed to beat Afghanistan and lost the match by 1-2. Sunil Chhetri Completes 150 Appearances For Indian Football Team, Achieves Feat During India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Afghanistan Secure Narrow 2-1 Win Against India

