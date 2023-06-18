After Hero Tri-Nation Series, India added another accolade to their collection as they win the Hero Intercontinental Cup beating Lebanon in the final. India were aggressive from the kick-off, unlike the last game against Lebanon and pressed them high, forcing to make mistakes in their defensive third. But lack of clinical decision making in the final third meant they couldn't take the lead in the first half. In the second half, India came with more composure and hunger and dominated throughout. Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring and Lallianzuala Chhangte extended the lead to seal victory for India in the competition.

India Win Intercontinental Cup 2023

