FIFA recently announced its decision to ban the Indian Football Federation (AIFF) due to involvement from third parties. This has put India's chances of hosting the U17 Women's World Cup, scheduled in October 2022, at massive risk as the country will not be able to hold the event unless the suspension is lifted. Several fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Not This Way

Worst Has Come True

The worst fears have come true. FIFA suspends AIFF. It means U-17 Women's World Cup cannot be currently held in India as planned. pic.twitter.com/QVeGjQQHHg — Shilarze Saha Roy (@Shilarze_SSR) August 15, 2022

Really Upset

You jumble the letters in FIFA, you get AIFF. Currently the former has suspended the latter. Our U17 WC is at stake. Really upset. pic.twitter.com/1FR673jALQ — Radha🧣 (@radhalathgupta) August 15, 2022

Sad Day

FIFA suspend AIFF. What a sad day for Indian football. — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) August 15, 2022

Heartbreaking

