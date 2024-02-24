After winning against Estonia in the opening game of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024, Indian Women's Football Team continue their winning run as they defeat Hong Kong in their second match by a margin of 2-0. Anju Tamang scored in the first half giving India the lead. Soumya Guguloth extended the lead in the second half sealing the game for India. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Meets Anti-Corruption Bureau Head, Orders High-Level Probe Into ‘Match-Fixing’ in Delhi Premier League.

Indian Football Team Defeat Hong Kong 2-0 in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)