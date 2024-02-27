The first international trophy outside the soil of South Asia evades the hands of Indian Women's Football team once again as they suffer a heartbreaking 1-0 loss in the final against Kosovo. Indian Women's Football team made to the final of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 after wins against Estonia and Hong Kong but couldn't cross the final hurdle. India were able to keep the game goalless almost till the end of regulation time but Kosovo scored a 90+2 minute goal to seal the victory in their favour. India Announce 23-Member Squad for SAFF U-16 Women’s Championships 2024.

Indian Football Team Suffers 1-0 Loss Against Kosovo

