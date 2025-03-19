Indian Football Team returned to winning ways after a very long period of 489 days as they defeated Maldives by a comfortable margin of 3-0. India was expected to have an upper hand over Maldives who are far behind in FIFA ranking and they started the game dominantly. Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco and Sunil Chhetri often created moments from where a goal could have been scored but it was Rahul Bheke who gave India the lead from a header. The lead was extended in the second half by Liston Colaco and Sunil Chhetri, who was coming out of his retirement, converted a simple tap in to score his 95th International goal and seal the victory for India. Maldives failed to threaten India with their offensive play. This win will give India confidence before they take on Bangladesh in their next game. Sunil Chhetri Goal Video: Watch Star Indian Forward Score His 95th Goal in International Football As He Converted A Header During India vs Maldives International Friendly 2025 Match.

Indian Men's Football Team Secures 3-0 Victory Over Maldives

