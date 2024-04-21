Inter Miami continue their winning run in the MLS 2024 as they consolidate their stay at the top of the Eastern Conference league table with a dominant 3-1 victory against Nashville SC at the Chase Stadium. With Lionel Messi back in action and also in form, Inter Miami received an additional boost as the Argentine superstar scored a brace, helping Inter Miami secure important three points. Although it was Inter Miami who conceded the first goal as Franco Negri scored an own goal early in the game. But Inter Miami immediately came back strongly with Lionel Messi scoring the equaliser. Sergio Busquets helped them secure the lead by a second half goal. Messi further extended the lead in the dying minutes of the game ensuring a win for Inter Miami. Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2023–24: Bernardo Silva's Late Winner Powers Citizens Into Final.

Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville Sc, MLS 2024

