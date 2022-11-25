After refusing to sing National Anthem against England in their FIFA World Cup 2022 match, Iran players before the match against Wales were seen singing the country's National Anthem. Reportedly, Iran government officials threatened the players to sign the National Anthem or face consequences, which could even lead to arrest. Emotional scenes broke out as players sang National Anthem and fans were seen in tears. Wales vs Iran Video Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022: Two Goals in Injury Time Help Iran Down 10-Man Wales.

Iran Players Sing National Anthem

اکثر بازیکنان سرود جمهوری اسلامی را خواندند. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/tvKJVL4beL — Sepehr Atefi (@sepehra) November 25, 2022

Emotional Fans in Tears

Iranian football fans breaking into tears during the National Anthem. Incredible scenes from Al Rayyan. God bless Iran. Lights will guide you home someday. 💔 pic.twitter.com/hxuZn40623 — Md Anas Hussain (@anas707) November 25, 2022

