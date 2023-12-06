Saudi side Al-Nassr will be going ahead for the next round of the AFC Champions League 2023–24. Al-Nassr has managed to stay undefeated in the group stage of the ACL 2023-24. Al-Nassr drew against Tajikistan side Istiklol 1-1 on Tuesday, November 5. Alisher Dzhalilov scored a goal from Istiklol in the first half and took Al-Nassr by surprise. Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored an equalizer from Al-Nassr in the 50th minute due to which the game ended up in a draw. Lionel Messi Named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year for 2023 After Joining MLS’ Inter Miami

Watch Highlights of Istiklol vs Al-Nassr Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)