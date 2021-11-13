Italy finished 1-1 against Switzerland on Friday after midfielder Jorginho missed a last-minute penalty in the Group C World Cup qualifier. However, with 15 points from seven games, Italy tops the group due to goal difference which puts them ahead of the Swiss. While the Azzurri will face Northern Island on Monday, Switzerland will match against fourth-placed Bulgaria in the final qualifier. Angel Di Maria’s Lone Goal Helps Argentina Beat Uruguay in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Italy vs Switzerland at 1-1 in Group C World Cup Qualifiers

🔝 Italy stay top of Group C on goal difference ✌️ England and Poland seal top-two finishes in Group I#WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3MViB93Dx6 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 12, 2021

