Ivory Coast players hit Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after beating Nigeria 2-1 to win the AFCON 2023 title. The Ivory Coast players roared in joy and ran around the pitch, celebrating after registering a splendid comeback win to secure the title on offer. Nigeria had taken the lead through William Troost-Ekong in the 38th minute but Ivory Coast rallied in the second half with goals from Franck Kessie (62nd minute) and Sebastien Haller (81st) to win the Africa Cup of Nations for a third time. After the victory, the joyous players were seen performing the celebration which is commonly associated with Ronaldo. AFCON 2023: Franck Kessie, Sebastien Haller Score as Ivory Coast Beat Nigeria 2-1 in Final to Win Africa Cup of Nations.

Watch Video:

We can say now the trophy isn’t going anywhere. It's staying in 🇨🇮! 🥳🥇#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023Final pic.twitter.com/2Lh1q5BbNI — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 11, 2024

