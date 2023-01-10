Chelsea are set to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Blues have been busy in the winter transfer window and are close to acquiring the Portuguese's services. According to noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the young attacker will initially extend his contract with Atletico Madrid till 2027 and then go on loan at Chelsea. Hugo Lloris, FIFA World Cup Winning Captain of France, Retires From International Football.

Chelsea Set to Sign Joao Felix on Loan:

João Félix to Chelsea, here we go! Full verbal agreement reached, loan move on €11m fee with 100% salary covered by Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC Before leaving, JF will extend contract with Atléti until 2027. João will fly to London in the next hours to undergo medical tests and sign. pic.twitter.com/F5aYKMgspa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

