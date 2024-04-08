Joe Kinnear worked at Newcastle United FC as both the manager and director of football. Joe has been living with dementia since 2015. A statement by Joe's family after his demise said, "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family." Kinnear at Tottenham Hotspur spent 10 years as a player, marking 196 appearances. He was able to win four major trophies with Spurs including FA Cup and UEFA Cup. Kinnear started his managerial career in Asia before taking charge of Wimbledon in 1992. Premier League 2023–24: Arsenal Moves to Top of Points Table, Manchester City Thrashes Crystal Palace 4–2.

Joe Kinnear Passes Away

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Wimbledon and Newcastle manager Joe Kinnear.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/H5OGyd8cgg— Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2024

