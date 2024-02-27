Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood wants to see La Liga 'drop their investigation' into an on-pitch comment made by England star Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old midfielder is under investigation for verbally abusing Greenwood on the field. The incident occurred when Greenwood tackled the Real Madrid midfielder in a league match. Lip-readers were brought in to confirm Bellingham’s exact words before making the final decision. Spanish league launched a probe, which could see the English star hit with a ban. But sources close to the Getafe player said “Mason has told them he doesn’t want Jude to be punished and has asked them to drop it. He doesn’t want bad publicity and wants to get on with playing football” Cristiano Ronaldo Likely to Face Two-Match Ban For Obscene Gesture At Fans Chanting ‘Messi, Messi’ During Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match.

Mason Greenwood Informs Getafe He Doesn't Want Jude Bellingham to be Punished

🚨 Mason Greenwood has told Getafe he doesn't want Jude Bellingham to be punished and has asked them to drop the case. He doesn't want bad publicity and wants to get on with playing football. @MirrorFootball pic.twitter.com/jChzUsSGnc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)