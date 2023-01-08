Danilo scored the only goal of the game as Juventus continued their good form with a 1-0 win over Udinese in Serie A 2022-23 on Saturday, January 7. The Brazilian defender scored from close range in the dying stages of the match to help Bianconeri grab all three points on offer. With this result, they are now second on the Serie A 2022-23 points table, trailing leaders Napoli by four points. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. When is Al-Nassr's Next Match in Saudi Pro League? Is Cristiano Ronaldo Available for Selection?.

Juventus vs Udinese Result:

