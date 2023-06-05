Jyoti Chouhan got her name etched into history as she became the first Indian to score in a European final. Chouhan achieved the feat with her goal for Dinamo Zagreb in the finals of the Croatia Women's Cup against ZNK Split. While she made history, her goal eventually went in vain as Dinamo Zagreb lost the match 3-2. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Not Giving Up Hope of Bringing Argentina Star Back to Spanish Football.

Watch Jyoti Chouhan's Historic Goal Here

🎥 | WATCH : Jyoti Chouhan becomes the first Indian to score in an European final, as she scores in the finals of Croatian women's cup for her club Dinamo Zagreb, unfortunately her team lost the finals by 3-2. #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/bgUAe9eewX — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) June 5, 2023

