After 14 years of his stint at Real Madrid since joining in the summer of 2009, Karim Benzema is reportedly leaving Real Madrid as he has a lucrative deal on the table from Saudi Arabia. Karim recently won the Ballon D'Or but his 2022-23 wasn't the best and now he wants a fresh start and a suited end to his glorious football career.

Karim Benzema to Reportedly Leave Real Madrid

BOMBAZO 🚨 Per multiple sources, Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid this summer after 14 seasons and 24 trophies to join the Saudi Pro League 🇸🇦 #KarimBenzema #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Sw7rghRedP — Jose Mesa Corrales (@JoseTableESPN) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)