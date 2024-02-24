Karnataka will face Mizoram in the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 on Saturday, February 24. The match will be played at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh and it will start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier, Karnataka played out a 1-1 draw against Delhi while Mizoram lost to Maharashtra. Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Nonetheless, fans can watch the Karnataka vs Mizoram live streaming online on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and also FIFA +. Santosh Trophy 2024: Delhi Miss Penalty Yet Snatch a Point From Defending Champions Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Mizoram Live Streaming

3️⃣ exciting games on offer in Group 🅱️ of the #SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 today 🔥 💻 Watch LIVE only on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel & FIFA+ Karnataka 🆚 Mizoram 👉🏻 https://t.co/0fDpiar0EB Maharashtra 🆚 Manipur 👉🏻 https://t.co/DnE9xYGjXd Delhi 🆚 Railways 👉🏻… pic.twitter.com/UBsOtLxEtV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)