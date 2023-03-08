Manchester City defender Kyle Walker find himself in trouble after a CCTV footage showed the footballer exposing himself in a bar at Manchester. As reports suggest, Walker was enjoying in a bar after Manchester City's 2-0 defeat against Newcastle, when he dropped his trousers in front of two women. If the footage, in which the incident was spotted is sent to the police, they can take action. Walker's future looks definitely uncertain now.

Kyle Walker 'Exposes Himself' In A Bar

Kyle Walker will face a police probe over a video of him drunkenly flashing in a bar. He could be charged with indecent exposure, which, if proven, could carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. pic.twitter.com/cGd9gi322G — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) March 8, 2023

