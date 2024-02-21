Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid is looking highly possible as a lot of sources are even confirming that Mbappe has already signed with Real Madrid till 2029. As per Fabrizio Romano when Kylian Mbappe signs for Real Madrid only then are PSG and Mbappe are gonna make formal communication. Also, the salary will be in line with already present players like Vinicious Jr. and Jude Bellingham. "Talking about image rights Kylian Mbappe will have a lot of power", says Fabrizio Romano. Neymar 'Likes' A Social Media Post Blasting Kylian Mbappe For Leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Hints at Rift With French Star.

