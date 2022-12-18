Kylian Mbappe has won the Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2022 with a sensational hat trick in the final against Argentina. The young forward had five goals to his name before this match and with a hattrick, that tally went up to eight. Mbappe became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final of a FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappe Goal Video: Watch French Striker Score a Hat-trick in Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Kylian Mbappe Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot:

Kylian Mbappé takes home the @adidas Golden Boot at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup after scoring EIGHT goals throughout the tournament. pic.twitter.com/IHD4oZvuVR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2022

