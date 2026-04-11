Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to reach 100 La Liga appearances during Saturday’s Catalan derby against Espanyol. At 18 years and 272 days, the winger surpassed Iker Muniain’s long-standing record by nearly a year. Since debuting at 15 in April 2023, Yamal has established himself as an indispensable starter. He reached this milestone in less than three full seasons, while also becoming the youngest player to record 11+ assists in a single season across Europe’s top 5 leagues. Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Lamine Yamal Creates History

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