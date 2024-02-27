Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga might have some twists before reaching its conclusion. The French World Cup winner is ‘nearly confirmed’ to join Real Madrid after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. But Mbappe’s recent Instagram post might hint at a different story. Sharing a picture of Barcelona City from a hotel room, the start forward wrote – ‘Life is good’. With no public announcement from Mbappe, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, his recent post could fuel many speculations. It is important to note that Mbappe can leave PSG for free next season – saving a massive amount of transfer fee for the talented striker. Mbappe and PSG are at the top of League 1 standings with ‘a daylight’ gap between them and second-placed Brest. PSG will play a league game against Monaco next. Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Set to Leave PSG at the End of 2023-24 Season.

Kylian Mbappe’s ‘Cryptic’ Instagram Post

Mbappe posted a photo overlooking Barcelona on his Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/0paSDfFFM1 — U.S.O 🇺🇸 𝕏 (@USO_Republic) February 27, 2024

