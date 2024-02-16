The Saudi side club Al-Nassr has shared a post of their players training with dumbells. They captioned the post as “Lifting Weights Today, Lifting Trophies Tomorrow". In the social media post, we can see three of the players namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Lajami and Mohammed Qasem. Al Nassr still is left with three matches to be played in February 2024. They will be playing a couple of important matches in the Saudi League and a second leg of the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Club Appearances, Reaches Milestone During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post

Lifting weights today, lifting trophies tomorrow🏆 pic.twitter.com/eI90CHEs2A— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 15, 2024

