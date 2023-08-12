Inter Miami crossed swords with Charlotte FC in the quarterfinal of Leagues Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12 at the DRV PNK Stadium. Lionel Messi led Inter Miami side were at their best and trumped Charlotte 4-0. Messi also showed his class and netted a goal. After scoring the goal, the star Forward did a Spiderman celebration. Previously, he did a celebration to pay tribute to other Superhero characters such as Thor and Black Panther. Messi decide to honour Spiderman this time around. On to the Semi Finals!' Lionel Messi Reacts After Inter Miami's 4-0 Win Over Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinal

Lionel Messi Does a Spiderman Celebration During Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinal

Messi does the spiderman celebration this time 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/CL9LwCVAvb — Sam 💎 (@FcbxSam) August 12, 2023

Watch Lionel Messi's Spiderman Celebration

This angle of Lionel Messi's spiderman celebration 🤓pic.twitter.com/APSGKkzCqv — 𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒏 (@harrisonfcb4) August 12, 2023

