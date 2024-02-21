Lionel Messi has had a lot of individual accolades throughout his illustrious career. After guiding Argentina to their third World Cup in December 2022, Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or award. Messi last won the prestigious award in 2021 when he was a Barcelona player and all his Ballon d’Or awards are currently housed in the Catalan club’s official museum. With that, Messi decided to place the eighth award in the museum itself. Messi has previously said: “Everything I own is in Barcelona, there at the museum. Ballons d'Or, Golden Boots, everything.” Lionel Messi Insists ‘Politics Had Nothing To Do His Absence’ in Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI After Fallout in China.

Lionel Messi Donates Eighth Ballon d'Or To Barcelona Museum

الأسطورة ميسي يمنح الكرة الذهبية الثامنة نسخة الربليكا لمتحف برشلونة لتكون بجانب النسخ الأخرى 🌕🐐 pic.twitter.com/l7iSmNsW8A — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) February 19, 2024

Reason Behind Messi Donating Eigth Ballon d'Or to Barcelona Museum

Leo Messi ha donado su octavo Balón de Oro al museo del Barça. A pesar de que no lo ganó como futbolista azulgrana, el astro argentino ha tenido el gesto de cederlo para que sea expuesto junto a los otros siete que ha ganado. Imposible no echarle de menos. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/iF5gogVN94 — Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)