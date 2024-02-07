After winning their first pre-season game against Hong Kong XI, Lionel Messi’s side was looking to end the Asia tour with a win. But four away games in the span of two weeks took tole on the side, who managed a goal-less regular time scoreJapanese Club Vissel Kobe. Messi didn’t start a pre-season game for the third match in a row but came on as a substitute in the 60th minute. In the penalty shootout, Jordi Alba, Leonardo Campana, and Julian Gressel were on target, while Robert Taylor, Noah Allen and Gregore missed their shots. Vissel Kobe also missed two penalties in the first five attempts but substitute Nanasei Lino scored the winning penalty. Moreover, Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets suffered an injury in the match and will be checked for the severity of the injury. Lionel Messi’s Global Tour With Inter Miami Turns Into a ‘Messy’ and PR Nightmare

Inter Miami Losses Friendly Game Against Vissel Kobe

Tonight’s final from Tokyo pic.twitter.com/o1rNYCo9cU — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)