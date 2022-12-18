Argentina football captain Lionel Messi has ended the GOAT debate with his first World Cup win on Sunday, declared Twitterati. The much-discussed Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the ultimate GOAT (greatest of all time), seems to have ended after the 35-year-old led his side to a thrilling victory in FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Messi fans have taken over Twitter to post ‘Messi is the GOAT’ tweets, photos and videos. As for Cristiano Ronaldo fans, they were left dejected after the Portugal football team departed in the world cup quarterfinals after losing to Morocco. ARG 3 (4)– (2) 3 FRA (FT) | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates of Argentina vs France: Argentina Beat France, Win FIFA World Cup 2022 On Penalties!

The Champion

The Goat debate is officially finished Lionel Messi is a world cup champion 🐐#FIFAWorldCup #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/E5ddDLNGlN — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLightning420) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi, The GOAT

Lionel Messi's celebration after Won the FIFA World Cup - The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/Ym0PO8ORjs — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 18, 2022

He is The GOAT

Lionel Messi ends the GOAT debate 🐐 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XyRUh5pmAQ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 18, 2022

He Played Like a Winner

LIONEL MESSI HAS WON THE WORLD CUP. LIONEL MESSI HAS COMPLETED FOOTBALL. LIONEL MESSI IS THE UNDISPUTED GOAT. 🐐🐐🐐🐐🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/8COVnjL8IW — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 18, 2022

Messi, Messi

LIONEL MESSI. WORLD CUP CHAMPION. THE GOAT. pic.twitter.com/yTHeoyQAXr — ELEVEN Football (@ElevenSportsFB) December 18, 2022

