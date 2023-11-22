During the Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier game at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the two sets of fans in the stand were involved in a fight that eventually led to the local police force stationed at the venue opening up baton charge on the away fans. Things were heated up inside the pitch as well as youngster Rodrygo who plays for Real Madrid, got engaged in some exchange of heated words with Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi Watches As Police Beats Argentina Fans During FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Against Brazil, Later Takes Team Off the Field (Watch Videos).

Lionel Messi Engages in Heated Argument With Rodrygo

CLIMA CALIENTE: Messi y Rodrygo, cara a cara en el Maracaná antes del arranque del encuentro. #EliminatoriasEnTyCSports pic.twitter.com/vV3FNGXrnJ — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 22, 2023

