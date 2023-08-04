Lionel Messi is essentially known as a calm footballer and rarely gets into confrontations with his opponents on the field or off it. But fans got to witness an unseen version of the star footballer as he confronted Orlando City's Cesar Araujo in the players' tunnel at half-time during the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2023 match. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Messi was seen exchanging a few words with Araujo as players of both teams walked down the tunnel at half-time. Messi was involved in a tackle with Araujo during the match. Lionel Messi Gets Angry at Wilder Cartagena, Pushes Opposition’s Midfielder During Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

الأسطورة مع لاعب اورلاندو 😡 pic.twitter.com/iO6iDLaY7q — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) August 3, 2023

