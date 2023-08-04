Inter Miami and Orlando City took centre stage in the Leagues Cup 2023 encounter on August 3. Miami captain Lionel Messi scored a brace to lead his side to a 3-1 win. During the game, Orlando City midfielder Wilder Cartagena challenged Messi while the latter was trying the run away with the ball. The challenge angered Messi and the star winger pushed the opposition player. Lionel Messi Scores Brace Again As Inter Miami Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Round 16 With 3–1 Win Over Orlando City (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Lionel Messi's Angry Reaction at Wilder Cartagena During Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2023 Match

Angry Messi is fun to watch 😭😂pic.twitter.com/Ha7lnlH3uL — Chef Jed🧑🏽‍🍳 (@_Jeddd_) August 3, 2023

