Lionel Messi missed a few MLS matches early in the season due to injury. It is the same phase where Inter Miami struggled to gather points as well. But as Messi is back, he has brought the much-needed momentum to his team as well. In the MLS 2024 match against Sporting Kansas City at the Arrowhead, Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal to help his team to write a winning script. He received the ball outside the top of the box and he took the ball in his left foot and buried the shot beyond the reaches of the goalkeeper into the goal. Fans loved his long ranger and made the video of his goal viral on social media.

Lionel Messi Goal Video

MESSI MAGIC AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM ✨ What. A. Strike. pic.twitter.com/E3ax584Nw9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 14, 2024

