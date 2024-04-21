Lionel Messi has returned to action for Inter Miami after his short stint away due to injury and immediately helped them secure back-to-back victories in the MLS 2024. Messi scored a goal against Sporting Kansas City in the previous game but this time against Nashville SC, he upped his game further as he scored a brace and assisted one for Sergio Busquets. Messi's form helped Inter Miami to win the game 3-1 and consolidate at the top of the Eastern Conference league table. Fans can find the highlights of Lionel Messi's both goals here. Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville SC, MLS 2024: Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Dominant Herons to Secure Comprehensive Victory.

Lionel Messi First Goal

Lionel Messi Second Goal

