Lionel Messi was honoured with a plaque by the Argentina FA at the La Bombonera ahead of his team's match against Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. The Inter Miami star bagged the coveted award in football for a record-extending eighth time in history in a gala ceremony held in Paris not very long ago. Ahead of the match, Messi walked out to the pitch and was presented with the plaque by Argentina FA president Claudio Tapia and former teammate Juan Roman Riquelme. The stadium erupted into loud cheers as Messi was honoured prior to the game. Argentina 0-2 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo Score to Hand Lionel Messi's La Albiceleste Suffer First Loss Since Winning World Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi Honoured for Eighth Ballon d'Or Win

تكريم الأفضل في العالم الأسطورة ميسي 🐐💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/faG0G1PK9n — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) November 16, 2023

