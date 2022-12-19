In a moment of sportsmanship, Lionel Messi hugged Kylian Mbappe after Argentina's win over France in FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18. Messi and Mbappe, both of whom are teammates at PSG, were seen embracing after the memorable final match. Both players were on target in the highly-entertaining match with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick France come back twice to deny Argentina the victory. Eventually, the game was decided on penalties as Argentina went on to win the match 4-2. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was also seen consoling Mbappe. Lionel Messi Lifted on Shoulders by Argentina Teammates After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi Hugs Kylian Mbappe:

