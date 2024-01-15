Lionel Messi has finally joined the Inter Miami training session ahead of the Major League Soccer 2024 season. Messi's inclusion in the Inter Miami squad last year changed the momentum of the side but after a few wins and Leagues Cup victory, it faded out with Messi's injury and Inter Miami couldn't make it to the MLS play-offs. They are geared up well this time and the signing of Luis Suarez has already boosted their chance. Amidst this. Lionel Messi joins training and meets his teammates. ‘Can’t Wait’ Lionel Messi Looking Forward To Facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup 2024, Promotes Inter Miami’s First-Ever International Tour (See Post).

Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami Practice

