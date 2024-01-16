Lionel Messi has recently joined Inter Miami pre-season training for the upcoming season of MLS. Amidst that, he also attended English singer song writer Ed Sheeran's concert in Florida with his family. After the concert, the two caught up and had a friendly conversation. Ed Sheeran shared their picture together on Instagram. Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami Practice, Meets Teammates Ahead of MLS 2024 Season (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Meets Ed Sheeran in Florida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

